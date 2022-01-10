Local in-person events celebrate community and honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - An annual celebration paying tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. returns with local in-person events January 15 and 17. The theme of this year’s celebration is “Diversity, Equity and Inclusion—Actualizing the Dream.” The theme pays tribute to local collaborative efforts to advance Cabarrus County’s diverse population.

Dream Day in the Park

A new event, the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s Dream Day in the Park, takes place on January 15, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Atrium Health Ballpark, located at 1 Cannon Baller Way in Kannapolis. There is no charge to attend.

Cautious of the ongoing pandemic, organizers created the event to replace an indoor breakfast typically held at Bethel Enrichment Center.

The Dream Day event will feature free food and entertainment, a minority business fair, a health and wellness corridor, local organization fair, a youth art display, a “Stuff the Bus” food donation drive, kickball games with local public safety workers and government officials, local drumline performances and more.

Event organizers encourage attendees to “Stuff the Bus” by bringing non-perishable food donations to support Cooperative Christian Ministry’s Food Relief Program.

Non-profit organizations serving Cabarrus County and local minority-owned businesses are encouraged to participate in the fair. Businesses may provide information, but sales are prohibited. Submit applications by January 11 at mlkdreamday.org. Event organizers will review applications and make final selections by January 13.

Event sponsors are the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers, Bethel Baptist Church Ministries, Bethel Enrichment Center and the Cabarrus County Chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People.

To learn more, visit the Facebook event page at https://fb.me/e/W0JIzOfb, search “MLK Dream Day 2022″ on Facebook or visit mlkdreamday.org.

Memorial March and Wreath Laying

The 2022 Memorial March and Wreath Laying Ceremony will take place on January 17.

The lineup for the Memorial March takes place at 11 a.m. on North Union Street near the Concord Branch of the Cabarrus County Public Library. The March will begin at 11:30 a.m. and travel along Cabarrus Avenue W to the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Plaza. The Wreath Laying Ceremony begins at noon. Overflow parking is available at 484 Cabarrus Avenue W, Concord.

Non-perishable food items will be accepted at the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Plaza from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on January 17. Items will be donated to Cooperative Christian Ministry.

To participate in the March, register at mlkccnc.org by January 14.

About the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Planning Committee of Concord-Cabarrus

Efforts to commemorate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s life and legacy in Cabarrus County began many years ago through the work of local community leaders, including Rowland Jordan and the Logan Optimist Club.

In 2008, a joint committee formed with the focus of impactful collaboration. The expanded list of partners aims to serve, educate, and encourage community members to embrace the ideologies of Dr. King and actively engage in “Keeping the Dream Alive” locally, at the state level, and nationally.

