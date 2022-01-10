NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

‘Jeopardy!’ champ hits $1 million; talks fame, trans rights

FILE - This image provided by Jeopardy Productions, Inc. shows game show champion Amy Schneider...
FILE - This image provided by Jeopardy Productions, Inc. shows game show champion Amy Schneider on the set of "Jeopardy!" Schneider the reigning "Jeopardy!" champion was robbed at gunpoint over New Year's weekend in Oakland, Calif.(Jeopardy Productions, Inc. via AP, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 8:48 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Jeopardy!” champion Amy Schneider is adding to her list of bragging rights.

She’s already the highest-earning female contestant in the quiz show’s history and the woman with the longest winning streak.

Now she’s among only four contestants to reach $1 million in regular-season play. She hit that mark with her 28th victory Friday.  

She’s already qualified for the show’s tournament of champions and is the first transgender person to do so.

Schneider says she’s gained inspiration from actor Laverne Cox and comedian Natasha Muse, who are trans women.

Schneider says she’s heard from people who say they’re encouraged to see her success.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nations Crossing Man On Utility Tower
Duke Energy cuts power for over 15K in west Charlotte to rescue man from top of 85-foot tall electrical transmission tower
Bob Saget arrives at a screening of "MacGruber" on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at the California...
Bob Saget, beloved TV dad of ‘Full House,’ dead at 65
Beech Mountain
Two skiers injured after broken hydrant sprays guests at Beech Mountain
(left) Tanager Park Drive (right) Old Statesville/Oak Road
Three people seriously injured in 3 different Charlotte shootings Sunday
Duke Power outage 3:30 pm
Power returns after 12K customers lose power in west Charlotte Sunday

Latest News

Novak Djokovic is a nine-time Australian Open champion. He has 20 Grand Slam singles titles, a...
Australian judge says tennis star Djokovic can stay but saga not over
At least 19 people were killed and 63 injured in a five-alarm fire at a New York City apartment...
Several with grave injuries after NYC fire that killed 19
US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman, left, and Russian deputy foreign minister Sergei...
US, Russia meet for talks amid tensions linked to Ukraine
John Stamos and Bob Saget seen at Open Road Presents the World Premiere of "Mother's Day" at...
Comedians, friends, co-stars react to death of Bob Saget
South Carolina’s attorney general will release his annual report on the state’s effort to fight...
WATCH LIVE: SC to release annual human trafficking report