NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

First Alert through midnight and dry for most of the week ahead

By Leigh Brock
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 10:52 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The rain is making progress across the WBTV viewing area. It will be out of here by the Monday morning commute!

  • Rain through midnight
  • Dry on Monday
  • Chilly Tuesday and Wednesday

We will continue to see the rain make progress for a few more hours. There could be pockets of heavier rain at times. It will be moving out tonight and be gone by Monday morning! Lows will fall to the mid-30s. There could be a few flakes in the mountains as the last of the system moves out and the colder air moves in. It shouldn’t amount to much though.

Tomorrow's Forecast
Tomorrow's Forecast(WBTV)

Monday will start out with clouds, but the sun will return through the day. Highs will be in the low 50s.

It will get colder again on Tuesday and Wednesday. Lows will be in the mid 20s and highs will be in the mid to upper 40s.

We will get back to the mid 50s by Thursday and Friday. We should stay dry too.

Some models are bringing precipitation back by next weekend. One is even hinting at snow. We’ll keep a close eye on it all week!

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Beech Mountain
Two skiers injured after broken hydrant sprays guests at Beech Mountain
Nations Crossing Man On Utility Tower
Duke Energy cuts power for over 15K in west Charlotte to rescue man from top of 85-foot tall electrical transmission tower
Deputy Clayton Osteen and Deputy Victoria Pacheco took their own lives.
Florida deputies take their own lives, leave behind 1-month-old son
‘Blew me away’: Struggling Appalachian State college student gets a $1,300 tip on first day as...
‘Blew me away’: Struggling Appalachian State college student gets a $1,300 tip on first day as a waitress
Text messages show fractured relationship of Charlotte’s top leaders after removal of homeless residents of ‘Tent City’

Latest News

Sunday's forecast
First Alert: Rain likely Sunday afternoon-evening
First Alert: Rain likely Sunday afternoon-evening
First Alert: Rain likely Sunday afternoon-evening
First Alert with more rain Sunday afternoon/evening
First Alert with more rain Sunday afternoon/evening
First Alert for Sunday afternoon/ evening
First Alert with more rain Sunday afternoon/evening