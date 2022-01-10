First Alert through midnight and dry for most of the week ahead

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The rain is making progress across the WBTV viewing area. It will be out of here by the Monday morning commute!

Rain through midnight

Dry on Monday

Chilly Tuesday and Wednesday

We will continue to see the rain make progress for a few more hours. There could be pockets of heavier rain at times. It will be moving out tonight and be gone by Monday morning! Lows will fall to the mid-30s. There could be a few flakes in the mountains as the last of the system moves out and the colder air moves in. It shouldn’t amount to much though.

Tomorrow's Forecast (WBTV)

Monday will start out with clouds, but the sun will return through the day. Highs will be in the low 50s.

It will get colder again on Tuesday and Wednesday. Lows will be in the mid 20s and highs will be in the mid to upper 40s.

We will get back to the mid 50s by Thursday and Friday. We should stay dry too.

Some models are bringing precipitation back by next weekend. One is even hinting at snow. We’ll keep a close eye on it all week!

