Fire destroys Concord home, nobody injured

Four adults lived at the residence and nobody was home at the time of the fire.
Concord Fire
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 5:50 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Concord Fire Department is investigating a fire that severely damaged a home Monday afternoon.

Firefighters responded to the fire on Faith Drive SW around 2:30 p.m. within two minutes, where they found a home with smoke and flames coming out of the back of the residence.

Members cut a hole in the roof of the home to prevent the fire from spreading.

Four adults lived at the residence and nobody was home at the time of the fire.

The fire was brought under control within 20 minutes by 26 firefighters and the estimated damage is $18,000.

The Concord Fire Department was assisted by Cabarrus County EMS, Duke Energy and Concord Police Department. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation

