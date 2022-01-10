CMS: More than 1,200 students, 600 staff members positive for COVID-19

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Positive cases of COVID-19 among students and staff at Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools have increased dramatically over the last week.

From Jan. 3 to Jan. 9, CMS is reporting 1,249 students and 615 staff members who have recently tested positive.

The same data shows 1,982 students and 689 staff members are quarantined.

For the period from Dec. 27 to Jan. 2, 38 students and 119 staff had tested positive. The newest data represents a 3,186% and a 355% increase in positive cases for students and staff members, respectively.

The cases and staff shortages are leading to extra responsibilities for CMS staff.

Some teachers said they are having to cover extra classes on top of planning periods and other responsibilities.

A state law signed by Gov. Roy Cooper in August limits remote learning to classes, grade levels, and schools only if there’s insufficient staff or high student quarantines, but with rising COVID-19 cases, CMS Board of Education Chair Elyse Dashew say they’re prepared to shift if circumstances warrant it.

In Mecklenburg County, the COVID-19 percent-positivity rate is greater than 37% over a seven-day average. That number has been steadily increasing over the past several weeks.

