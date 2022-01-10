NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Chilly sunshine today with gradual warmup ahead

Even colder temperatures move in for Tuesday and Wednesday morning
By Rachel Coulter
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 12:59 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) -

After a cold front brought beneficial rainfall to the area, dry and sunny conditions are moving back in.

  • Sunny and seasonable today
  • Cold nights ahead
  • Watching weekend rain chances

The clouds have moved out and we have nothing but sunshine across the WBTV viewing area. Highs will be just a couple of degrees shy of normal, topping out on either side of 50 degrees.

Next few days
Next few days(First Alert Weather)

With the clear skies in place, however, anticipate a quick drop in temperatures tonight, leaving us with lows in the low-mid 20s by the time we start off the Tuesday morning commute.

Despite the sunshine, highs will only recover into the mid-40s tomorrow.

Another cold night will then follow heading into Wednesday before a gradual warm-up ensues to wrap up the weekend.

Rainfall next 7 days
Rainfall next 7 days(First Alert Weather)

In terms of rain chances, a disturbance working overhead at the end of the workweek could bring a sprinkle or flurry to parts of the area, but most will end up staying dry. It won’t be until the weekend and again at the start of next week where we’ll stand a better chance at precipitation across the area. So far, we have scattered showers in the forecast Saturday and Sunday, but you’ll want to check back in for frequent forecast updates as we get closer!

Have a great week!

-Rachel Coulter

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nations Crossing Man On Utility Tower
Duke Energy cuts power for over 15K in west Charlotte to rescue man from top of 85-foot tall electrical transmission tower
Bob Saget arrives at a screening of "MacGruber" on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at the California...
Bob Saget, beloved TV dad of ‘Full House,’ dead at 65
(left) Tanager Park Drive (right) Old Statesville/Oak Road
Three people seriously injured in 3 different Charlotte shootings Sunday
Beech Mountain
Two skiers injured after broken hydrant sprays guests at Beech Mountain
Duke Power outage 3:30 pm
Power returns after 12K customers lose power in west Charlotte Sunday

Latest News

First Alert Weather: Chilly sunshine today
First Alert Weather: Chilly sunshine today
High pressure building in behind last night’s rain will promote sunshine along with a chilly...
Winter chill in full force to start the week
Monday First Alert forecast
Winter chill in full force to start the week
7 Day forecast
First Alert through midnight and dry for most of the week ahead