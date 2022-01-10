Chilly sunshine today with gradual warmup ahead

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) -

After a cold front brought beneficial rainfall to the area, dry and sunny conditions are moving back in.

The clouds have moved out and we have nothing but sunshine across the WBTV viewing area. Highs will be just a couple of degrees shy of normal, topping out on either side of 50 degrees.

With the clear skies in place, however, anticipate a quick drop in temperatures tonight, leaving us with lows in the low-mid 20s by the time we start off the Tuesday morning commute.

Despite the sunshine, highs will only recover into the mid-40s tomorrow.

Another cold night will then follow heading into Wednesday before a gradual warm-up ensues to wrap up the weekend.

In terms of rain chances, a disturbance working overhead at the end of the workweek could bring a sprinkle or flurry to parts of the area, but most will end up staying dry. It won’t be until the weekend and again at the start of next week where we’ll stand a better chance at precipitation across the area. So far, we have scattered showers in the forecast Saturday and Sunday, but you’ll want to check back in for frequent forecast updates as we get closer!

