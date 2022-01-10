Charlotte gas prices remain unchanged at over $3 per gallon

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Gas prices in Charlotte remain unchanged over the past week.

The average price of a gallon of gas in Charlotte is $3.06 per gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 665 stations.

That’s 21 cents cheaper than the previous eight-year high of $3.27 a gallon on Jan. 10, 2022.

Gas prices in Charlotte are 3.9 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand at 88.4 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, GasBuddy analysts said. The cheapest station in the city is $2.80 per gallon as of Jan. 9 while the most expensive is $3.39 a gallon, a difference of 59 cents per gallon.

Check out the Charlotte area’s lowest gas prices here.

In North Carolina, the average price of a gallon of gas was $3.04, down 1 cent per gallon from a week ago, according to GasBuddy.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 2.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.29 a gallon Monday, fuel analysts said. The national average is down 5.5 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 97.5 cents a gallon higher than a year ago.

“Oil prices have remained stubbornly strong, touching nearly $80 per barrel last week, pushing gasoline prices higher even as U.S. gasoline demand starts to struggle. Some of this is typical seasonal weakness, but the lack of demand is likely enhanced by omicron cases surging and Americans who are just a bit more hesitant to get out right now,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “In addition, unrest in Kazakhstan, the 18th largest oil producer, is likely leading to impacts on oil production, while continued unrest in Libya also worries markets and overpowers the seasonal drop in gasoline demand. Without improvement or stability in oil producing countries, we’re likely to continue to see upward pressure on oil prices.”

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.