Catawba College announces four dean positions

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Catawba College has named several individuals to dean positions at the College effective January 2022. The positions are new at the College, helping round out the academic structure for all programs.

“I am excited to announce the appointment of four new dean positions,” said Catawba College Provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs, Dr. Constance Rogers-Lowery. “Their commitment to enhancing the student experience, supporting faculty, and guide Catawba to an even brighter future.”

Dr. Jay Bolin has been named as Dean of Science and the Environment. He will oversee biology, environmental studies, chemistry, and the Center for the Environment. Bolin earned his doctorate and master’s degrees from Old Dominion University. Prior to coming to Catawba, Bolin taught at Trinity Washington University and the University of Namibia. He was also a Smithsonian Research Collaborator.

Dr. Kim Creamer will serve as Dean of Education and Social/Behavioral Sciences. Her role will oversee teacher education, psychology, sociology, and political science as well as the Academy for Teaching. Cramer first came to work at Catawba in 2014. Creamer completed her Ph.D. in Education with an emphasis in literacy education at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in May of 2004. She earned both her MA.Ed. with reading specialist certification and B.A. in education from the College of William and Mary. She has been a classroom teacher in both North Carolina and Virginia. She has served as a writing instructor at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, an educational consultant specializing in literacy instruction nationwide, a Visiting Assistant Professor of Education for Wake Forest University, and an Assistant Professor of Education and Program Coordinator for Elementary Education at Greensboro College.

Dr. Phillip Burgess has been named Dean of the Shuford School of Performing Arts. He will oversee music and theatre arts. Burgess began teaching at Catawba College in 2011. He also serves as college organist and collaborative pianist. Prior to his appointment at Catawba, Dr. Burgess served as Organist/Choirmaster at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in Salisbury for twenty years. He is currently the Music Director at Ursinus United Church of Christ in Rockwell, NC. He is the founding director of the Salisbury Ecumenical Choir and the Amadeus Youth Chorus. His work with multi-cultural choirs has led to several honors including the 2012 Mayor’s Spirit Award and the Koontz Humanitarian of the Year award in 2007. Prior to coming to Catawba, Dr. Burgess served on the faculty of Pfeiffer University. He holds degrees from Samford University and the University of Michigan. Post-Doctoral studies include his Orff Certifications from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas and the University of Memphis.

In addition to serving as Vice Provost, Dr. Forrest Anderson will have the additional responsibilities of the Dean of Humanities. This additional role oversees English, modern foreign languages, history, religion, and philosophy. Anderson joined Catawba in 2010. He earned his Ph.D. from Florida State University, where he worked for two years as an archivist and assistant for Robert Olen Butler. He is a creative writer specializing in prose fiction and has a keen interest in teaching first-year composition as well.

Dr. Jim Hand continues as the Dean of Health Science and Human Performance overseeing exercise science, sport management, nursing, and therapeutic recreation along with master’s programs in sport management and clinical mental health counseling.

“All of our deans have a record of working collaboratively to achieve strategic initiatives focused on student success along the benefit of institutional knowledge,” continued Rogers-Lowery. “I also look forward to see the development of new opportunities for program development.”

Catawba is currently searching for a dean of the Ketner School of Business which includes a suite of business degrees along with communications, math, and computer science along with a master’s in business administration. Dr. Eric Hake is serving as Interim Dean until the position is filled.

