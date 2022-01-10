NC DHHS Flu
Authorities: Man held woman, 1-year-old hostage for two days in Chester County

According to the sheriff’s office, he was charged with kidnapping and domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature.
Burton Mincey Jr.
Burton Mincey Jr.(Source: Chester County Sheriff's Office)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 1:34 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) – A man is facing charges after authorities said he held a woman and a 1-year-old child hostage for two days in Chester County.

According to the Chester County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a call on Sunday from a woman in the Douglas Road area of Great Falls who said the man, later identified as Burton Mincey Jr., was holding her and the child hostage.

Investigators said they learned that on Jan. 7, Mincey attacked the woman with a hammer, threatened to kill her and had been holding her and the 1-year-old hostage at the home since then.

Deputies went to the home on Jan. 9 after receiving the phone call. With guidance from law enforcement, the woman was able to escape with the child, according to the sheriff’s office.

After securing the victims, deputies executed a search warrant on the home and arrested Mincey, authorities said.

The case remains under investigation and additional charges may be forthcoming.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

