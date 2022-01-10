Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez tests positive for COVID-19

NC DHHS Flu
The CDC recommends that Americans who test positive for COVID-19 and develop symptoms isolate for at least five full days.
FILE - In this Jan. 19, 2019, file photo, U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, (D-New York) waves to the crowd after speaking at Women's Unity Rally in Lower Manhattan in New York. Democrats including Ocasio-Cortez of New York and veteran Sen. Ed Markey of Mass. are calling for a Green New Deal intended to transform the U.S. economy to combat climate change and create jobs in renewable energy. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File)(Kathy Willens | AP)
By CAROLINE LINTON - CBS NEWS
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 7:41 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
(CBS News) - Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has tested positive for COVID-19, her office said in a statement on Sunday.

“She is experiencing symptoms and recovering at home,” the statement said. “The Congresswoman received her booster this fall and encourages everyone to get their booster and follow CDC guidelines.”

The CDC recommends that Americans who test positive for COVID-19 and develop symptoms isolate for at least five full days. After those five days, the CDC says that people can stop isolating if they are “fever-free for 24 hours without the use of fever-reducing medication and your other symptoms have improved.”

The CDC says that “If an individual has access to a test and wants to test, the best approach is to use an antigen test towards the end of the 5-day isolation period. Collect the test sample only if you are fever-free for 24 hours without the use of fever-reducing medication and your other symptoms have improved.”

COVID-19 cases continue to surge across the country, with an average of nearly 700,000 new cases reported per day, according to the CDC.

Former FDA Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb suggested Sunday on “Face the Nation” that the Omicron surge may have already peaked in areas like New York City — where Ocasio-Cortez lives — Washington, D.C., Maryland and possibly Florida.

According to govtracker.us, more than 100 members of Congress have contracted COVID-19 since the pandemic began. Capitol physician Brian Monahan said in a memo to lawmakers on January 3 that the positivity rate among lawmakers had jumped from 1% to 13%. Monahan recommended telework when possible.

“Congressional offices, Committees, and Agencies should immediately review their operations to adopt a maximal telework posture to reduce in-person meetings and in-office activities to the maximum extent possible,” Monahan said in the memo. “Electronic means to facilitate all-virtual or hybrid- type meetings or hearings should be emphasized. Employing agencies should review their efforts to promote all required measures to sustain workplace and employee health and safety. Capitol food vendors and dining facilities will emphasize carry-out, delivery, grab-and-go type food options to reduce assemblies of people dining together in inside spaces (a high-risk viral spread activity). Any group activity indoors should promote strict mask-wear compliance.”

The House has not held any floor votes since December 14, and was scheduled to return from the holiday recess on Monday.

