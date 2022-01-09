NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Wall of rock falls on boaters on Brazilian lake, killing 6

A tourist boat navigates through a canyon in Furnas Lake, near Capitolio City, Brazil, Sept. 2,...
A tourist boat navigates through a canyon in Furnas Lake, near Capitolio City, Brazil, Sept. 2, 2021. A massive slab of rock broke away on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, from the canyon wall and and toppled onto pleasure boaters killing at least two people and injuring dozens at the popular tourist destination in Minas Gerais state.(AP Photo/Andre Penner)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 9:07 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — A towering slab of rock has broken from a cliff and toppled onto pleasure boaters drifting near a waterfall on a Brazilian lake.

Local officials say Saturday’s accident left at least six people dead and 32 injured — with as many as 20 others missing.

Video images show a gathering of small boats moving slowly near the sheer rock cliff on Furnas Lake.

Then a fissure appears in the cliff and a huge piece topples onto at least two of the vessels.

The press office of Minas Gerais state tells The Associated Press that the fire department deployed divers and helicopters to help.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputy Clayton Osteen and Deputy Victoria Pacheco took their own lives.
Florida deputies take their own lives, leave behind 1-month-old son
‘Blew me away’: Struggling Appalachian State college student gets a $1,300 tip on first day as...
‘Blew me away’: Struggling Appalachian State college student gets a $1,300 tip on first day as a waitress
Beech Mountain
Two skiers injured after broken hydrant sprays guests at Beech Mountain
Text messages show fractured relationship of Charlotte’s top leaders after removal of homeless residents of ‘Tent City’
Contractor
NC licensing board to conduct criminal background checks after WBTV investigates contractors taking money, leaving work unfinished

Latest News

The father is being held without bail on charges related to his 7-year-old daughter, Harmony...
Police search for Harmony Montgomery at last residence
FILE - With the Washington Monument in the background, people attend a rally in support of...
Intel reports repeatedly failed to forecast Capitol riot
Groups host community health fair in Charlotte, offering vaccinations, tests, other resources
Groups host community health fair in Charlotte, offering vaccinations, tests, other resources
Sims was reported missing by his Taylor Wardlaw, his girlfriend, on December 22, according to...
Family of Columbia man who police say was killed by his girlfriend, speaks out