NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Three people seriously injured in 3 different Charlotte shootings Sunday

(left) Tanager Park Drive (right) Old Statesville/Oak Road
(left) Tanager Park Drive (right) Old Statesville/Oak Road(WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 6:18 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Three shootings in Charlotte on Sunday afternoon have left three people with life-threatening injuries, according to Medic.

Two shootings took place in north Charlotte just before 5 p.m. The first occurred on Tanager Park Drive, and the second was on Old Statesville Road and Oak Drive. They were two miles apart from each other.

A third shooting occurred on the 7000 block of South Tryon Street just before 6 p.m.

Medic says one person at each scene was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

There is no information on whether these shootings were related. More details will be provided when available.

Tanager Drive scene
Tanager Drive scene(WBTV)
Old Statesville/Oak Road Scene
Old Statesville/Oak Road Scene(WBTV)

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Beech Mountain
Two skiers injured after broken hydrant sprays guests at Beech Mountain
Text messages show fractured relationship of Charlotte’s top leaders after removal of homeless residents of ‘Tent City’
Deputy Clayton Osteen and Deputy Victoria Pacheco took their own lives.
Florida deputies take their own lives, leave behind 1-month-old son
‘Blew me away’: Struggling Appalachian State college student gets a $1,300 tip on first day as...
‘Blew me away’: Struggling Appalachian State college student gets a $1,300 tip on first day as a waitress
According to a spokesperson with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, a fight broke out between two...
Woman approaches school bus with gun after fight between two students in Charlotte, officials say

Latest News

Duke Power outage 3:30 pm
Power returns after 12K customers lose power in west Charlotte Sunday
Nations Crossing Man On Utility Tower
Duke Energy cuts power for over 12K in north Charlotte to rescue man from top of electrical transmission tower
Jacob Robert McCoy, 35, was charged.
Registered sex offender faces long list of new charges
A fire broke out early Sunday afternoon at LD Parker Drive in north Charlotte.
Fire damages north Charlotte home