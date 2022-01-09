Three people seriously injured in 3 different Charlotte shootings Sunday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Three shootings in Charlotte on Sunday afternoon have left three people with life-threatening injuries, according to Medic.

Two shootings took place in north Charlotte just before 5 p.m. The first occurred on Tanager Park Drive, and the second was on Old Statesville Road and Oak Drive. They were two miles apart from each other.

A third shooting occurred on the 7000 block of South Tryon Street just before 6 p.m.

Medic says one person at each scene was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

There is no information on whether these shootings were related. More details will be provided when available.

Tanager Drive scene (WBTV)

Old Statesville/Oak Road Scene (WBTV)

