NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Rozier, Hornets hand Bucks 3rd loss in last 4 games, 114-106

By Steve Reed (Associated Press)
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 11:51 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Terry Rozier scored 28 points, Miles Bridges added 21 points and eight rebounds, and the Charlotte Hornets beat the Bucks 114-106 on Saturday night, handing the defending NBA champions their third loss in four games.

LaMelo Ball chipped in with 19 points, eight rebounds and eight assists for the Hornets, who held the Bucks to 38.9% shooting.

Milwaukee was playing on the second night of a back-to-back. Giannis Antetokounmpo had 43 points and 12 rebounds. Khris Middleton added 27 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists for Milwaukee, which fell to 13-9 on the road.

Antetokounmpo finished 18 of 20 from the free throw line.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Most Read

Beech Mountain
Two skiers injured after broken hydrant sprays guests at Beech Mountain
According to a spokesperson with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, a fight broke out between two...
Woman approaches school bus with gun after fight between two students in Charlotte, officials say
Deputy Clayton Osteen and Deputy Victoria Pacheco took their own lives.
Florida deputies take their own lives, leave behind 1-month-old son
Text messages show fractured relationship of Charlotte’s top leaders after removal of homeless residents of ‘Tent City’
‘Blew me away’: Struggling Appalachian State college student gets a $1,300 tip on first day as...
‘Blew me away’: Struggling Appalachian State college student gets a $1,300 tip on first day as a waitress

Latest News

McGusty’s basket helps Miami stun No. 2 Duke 76-74
Late run pushes ‘Cats by Rhode Island for 11th straight win
Hall, Dawes lift Clemson past NC State 70-65
Bacot has 29 points, 21 rebounds in UNC win over Virginia