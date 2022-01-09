NC DHHS Flu
Registered sex offender faces long list of new charges

Jacob Robert McCoy, 35, was charged.
Jacob Robert McCoy, 35, was charged.
By David Whisenant
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 2:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - A registered sex offender faces a long list of new charges.

Jacob Robert McCoy, 35, of Leader Lane in Kannapolis, was charged on Friday with second degree sexual exploitation of a minor, two counts of secretly peeping into a room occupied by a female, two counts of indecent liberties with children, and failure to inform law enforcement about changes to an online ID. Bond was set at $150,000.

McCoy is scheduled to appear in court on Monday on the new charges.

McCoy was convicted in 2009 of two counts of taking indecent liberties with children.

