Registered sex offender faces long list of new charges

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - A registered sex offender faces a long list of new charges.

Jacob Robert McCoy, 35, of Leader Lane in Kannapolis, was charged on Friday with second degree sexual exploitation of a minor, two counts of secretly peeping into a room occupied by a female, two counts of indecent liberties with children, and failure to inform law enforcement about changes to an online ID. Bond was set at $150,000.

McCoy is scheduled to appear in court on Monday on the new charges.

McCoy was convicted in 2009 of two counts of taking indecent liberties with children.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.