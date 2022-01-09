Power returns after 12K customers lose power in west Charlotte Sunday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A large power outage affected customers in west Charlotte Sunday afternoon.

According to Duke Energy’s website, over 12,000 people lost power around 3:11 p.m.

The map showed less than 1,000 people remained without power by 4:10 p.m. as it began to return.

The estimated time for restoration is 6:15 p.m. on Sunday.

More details will be provided when available.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.