Power returns after 12K customers lose power in west Charlotte Sunday

Duke Power outage 3:30 pm
Duke Power outage 3:30 pm(Duke Power)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 3:38 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A large power outage affected customers in west Charlotte Sunday afternoon.

According to Duke Energy’s website, over 12,000 people lost power around 3:11 p.m.

The map showed less than 1,000 people remained without power by 4:10 p.m. as it began to return.

The estimated time for restoration is 6:15 p.m. on Sunday.

RELATED: High-angle rescue underway near busy Charlotte intersection

More details will be provided when available.

