NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

McGusty’s basket helps Miami stun No. 2 Duke 76-74

By Aaron Beard (Associated Press)
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 11:46 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Kameron McGusty hit a hanging layup in traffic with 22.8 seconds left and Miami survived a final-play shot for the win to stun No. 2 Duke 76-74.

Charlie Moore had 18 points and a career-high seven steals for the Hurricanes.

Miami won its ninth straight game and improved to 5-0 in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

Duke had a final shot for the win, but freshman Trevor Keels’ desperate 3-pointer was no good.

That set off a midcourt celebration for the Hurricanes.

Paolo Banchero scored 20 points for Duke.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Most Read

Beech Mountain
Two skiers injured after broken hydrant sprays guests at Beech Mountain
According to a spokesperson with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, a fight broke out between two...
Woman approaches school bus with gun after fight between two students in Charlotte, officials say
Deputy Clayton Osteen and Deputy Victoria Pacheco took their own lives.
Florida deputies take their own lives, leave behind 1-month-old son
Text messages show fractured relationship of Charlotte’s top leaders after removal of homeless residents of ‘Tent City’
‘Blew me away’: Struggling Appalachian State college student gets a $1,300 tip on first day as...
‘Blew me away’: Struggling Appalachian State college student gets a $1,300 tip on first day as a waitress

Latest News

Rozier, Hornets hand Bucks 3rd loss in last 4 games, 114-106
Late run pushes ‘Cats by Rhode Island for 11th straight win
Hall, Dawes lift Clemson past NC State 70-65
Bacot has 29 points, 21 rebounds in UNC win over Virginia