NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

High-angle rescue underway near busy Charlotte intersection

A person is stuck on an electrical transmission tower
One person is stuck on an electrical transmission tower at Wallingford Drive and Woodlawn Road.
One person is stuck on an electrical transmission tower at Wallingford Drive and Woodlawn Road.(Eric Xhajanka)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 2:40 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A high-angle rescue is underway off Woodlawn Road near Interstate 77, Charlotte Fire Department confirmed.

One person is stuck on an electrical transmission tower at Wallingford Drive and Woodlawn Road.

Crews have yet to confirm if the person was working on the tower or if any injuries occurred.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Beech Mountain
Two skiers injured after broken hydrant sprays guests at Beech Mountain
Deputy Clayton Osteen and Deputy Victoria Pacheco took their own lives.
Florida deputies take their own lives, leave behind 1-month-old son
Text messages show fractured relationship of Charlotte’s top leaders after removal of homeless residents of ‘Tent City’
‘Blew me away’: Struggling Appalachian State college student gets a $1,300 tip on first day as...
‘Blew me away’: Struggling Appalachian State college student gets a $1,300 tip on first day as a waitress
According to a spokesperson with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, a fight broke out between two...
Woman approaches school bus with gun after fight between two students in Charlotte, officials say

Latest News

Duke Power outage 3:30 pm
More than 11K customers lose power in west Charlotte Sunday afternoon
Jacob Robert McCoy, 35, was charged.
Registered sex offender faces long list of new charges
A fire broke out early Sunday afternoon at LD Parker Drive in north Charlotte.
Fire damages north Charlotte home
According to Coroner Naida Rutherford, the victim is identified as Theron Wallace, 20, of...
Funeral services confirmed for kayaker found in Lake Carolina