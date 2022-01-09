High-angle rescue underway near busy Charlotte intersection

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A high-angle rescue is underway off Woodlawn Road near Interstate 77, Charlotte Fire Department confirmed.

High Angle Rescue; West Woodlawn Rd/Wallingford St; subject struggling to get down off a electrical transmission tower; Station 12 area. — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) January 9, 2022

One person is stuck on an electrical transmission tower at Wallingford Drive and Woodlawn Road.

Crews have yet to confirm if the person was working on the tower or if any injuries occurred.

This is a developing story.

