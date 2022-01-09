High-angle rescue underway near busy Charlotte intersection
A person is stuck on an electrical transmission tower
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 2:40 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A high-angle rescue is underway off Woodlawn Road near Interstate 77, Charlotte Fire Department confirmed.
One person is stuck on an electrical transmission tower at Wallingford Drive and Woodlawn Road.
Crews have yet to confirm if the person was working on the tower or if any injuries occurred.
This is a developing story.
