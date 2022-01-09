NC DHHS Flu
Groups host community health fair in Charlotte, offering vaccinations, tests, other resources
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 8:42 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Police Activities League of Charlotte, along with several other organizations, helped host a community-wide health fair on Saturday.

The fair included a number of free services, including COVID testing and vaccinations, as well as a blood drive, flu shots and services for behavioral health as well.

One of the organizers talked about the importance of providing a community event like this.

“You know there’s a lot of misnomer information out there around the actual vaccinations, even from a flu vaccine,” said Johnathan Hill, VP of Public Relations for 100 Black Men of Charlotte. “So, we had healthcare professionals on sight so that they can ask the right questions and get the right information and then make the decision on whether they wanted to get the vaccination as well.”

Organizers say they are planning on holding a second community health fair in February.

