First Alert: Rain likely Sunday afternoon-evening

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After a cold start to the weekend, mild and rainy conditions are on the way for our Sunday!

First Alert: Rain arrives later today

Dry, cooler conditions return this week

Unsettled by next weekend

Futurecast (First Alert Weather)

After only reaching the mid-40s Saturday afternoon, you’ll notice the milder conditions on the way today. We’re starting the morning off on either side of 40 degrees and will end up reaching the 50s before our cold front moves through. Although a spotty shower or two are possible before then, the best chances for rain arrive this afternoon and evening.

Our mountain and foothill counties will see the rain first, before chances pick up significantly by dinner time in the Charlotte Metro. Rain will likely linger into the overnight hours, but only a stray shower will be possible SE of the Metro by the Monday morning commute. A beneficial 0.5-1″ of rain is likely by the time the front is east of the area.

7 day forecast (First Alert Weather)

Much colder conditions will arrive Tuesday into Wednesday before temperatures lift back into the 30s/50s by the end of the workweek. We’re already keeping our eyes on another chance for rain into next weekend. Stay tuned for updates as we get closer!

Have a great rest of your weekend!

- Rachel Coulter

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.