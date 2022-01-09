Fire damages north Charlotte home

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A home was heavily damaged in north Charlotte today after a fire broke out early afternoon.

Firefighters with the Charlotte Fire Department were able to extinguish a house fire off the 2800 block of LD Parker Drive in around 15 minutes. LD Parker Drive is located near Druid Hills Park.

Structure Fire; LD Parker Dr; single story house with heavy fire showing; Station 11 area — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) January 9, 2022

About 30 firefighters aided in putting it out.

No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

