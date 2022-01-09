Fire damages north Charlotte home
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 12:37 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A home was heavily damaged in north Charlotte today after a fire broke out early afternoon.
Firefighters with the Charlotte Fire Department were able to extinguish a house fire off the 2800 block of LD Parker Drive in around 15 minutes. LD Parker Drive is located near Druid Hills Park.
About 30 firefighters aided in putting it out.
No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
This is a developing story. Check back at wbtv.com for more information.
