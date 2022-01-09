NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Fire damages north Charlotte home

The cause of the fire is under investigation
A fire broke out early Sunday afternoon at LD Parker Drive in north Charlotte.
A fire broke out early Sunday afternoon at LD Parker Drive in north Charlotte.(Charlotte Fire Department)
By Brandy Beard
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 12:37 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A home was heavily damaged in north Charlotte today after a fire broke out early afternoon.

Firefighters with the Charlotte Fire Department were able to extinguish a house fire off the 2800 block of LD Parker Drive in around 15 minutes. LD Parker Drive is located near Druid Hills Park.

About 30 firefighters aided in putting it out.

No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back at wbtv.com for more information.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Beech Mountain
Two skiers injured after broken hydrant sprays guests at Beech Mountain
Deputy Clayton Osteen and Deputy Victoria Pacheco took their own lives.
Florida deputies take their own lives, leave behind 1-month-old son
Text messages show fractured relationship of Charlotte’s top leaders after removal of homeless residents of ‘Tent City’
‘Blew me away’: Struggling Appalachian State college student gets a $1,300 tip on first day as...
‘Blew me away’: Struggling Appalachian State college student gets a $1,300 tip on first day as a waitress
According to a spokesperson with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, a fight broke out between two...
Woman approaches school bus with gun after fight between two students in Charlotte, officials say

Latest News

According to Coroner Naida Rutherford, the victim is identified as Theron Wallace, 20, of...
Funeral services confirmed for kayaker found in Lake Carolina
Sims was reported missing by his Taylor Wardlaw, his girlfriend, on December 22, according to...
Family of Columbia man who police say was killed by his girlfriend, speaks out
York County Sheriff's Office logo
Deputy injured responding to call in York Co., S.C.
American Red Cross calling on donors during National Blood Donor Month
American Red Cross calling on donors during National Blood Donor Month