Deputy injured responding to call in York Co., S.C.

CLOVER, S.C. (WBTV) - A York County deputy was injured last night while responding to a disorderly conduct call.

Deputies were called out to Rainbow Circle in clover just after 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 8. One of the responding deputies was struck several times in the head when they arrived on scene, according to the York County Sheriff’s Office.

A representative with the department said backup deputies and officers with Clover Police Department came a short time later.

FYI: (1 of 3) A little after 6:00 PM last night one of our Deputies responded to a disorderly conduct call off Rainbow Circle in Clover. During the incident the suspect attacked our Deputy and hit him in the head several times. #YCSONews pic.twitter.com/PFN7HFQCiS — York County Sheriff (@YCSO_SC) January 9, 2022

The suspect was tased before being arrested.

According to the sheriff’s office, the deputy was taken to an area hospital and is expected to be OK.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.