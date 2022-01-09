NC DHHS Flu
Deputy injured responding to call in York Co., S.C.

They are expected to be OK
York County Sheriff's Office logo(York County Sheriff's Office)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 8:21 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLOVER, S.C. (WBTV) - A York County deputy was injured last night while responding to a disorderly conduct call.

Deputies were called out to Rainbow Circle in clover just after 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 8. One of the responding deputies was struck several times in the head when they arrived on scene, according to the York County Sheriff’s Office.

A representative with the department said backup deputies and officers with Clover Police Department came a short time later.

The suspect was tased before being arrested.

According to the sheriff’s office, the deputy was taken to an area hospital and is expected to be OK.

