35,000 COVID-19 test kits distributed for free in Mecklenburg County on Saturday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Parking lots where COVID-19 tests are available have been backed up across the region, state, country.

COVID-19 testing is still in high demand as cases continue to surge, and the omicron variant continues to infect people at a record pace.

This weekend, thousands in Mecklenburg County were able to get a take-home test kit for free.

COVID-19 test kits were distributed from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday at Bojangles Coliseum and at Phillip O. Berry Academy of Technology.

Mecklenburg County officials say they plan on getting in more test kits next week.

Related: Mecklenburg County to distribute at-home test kits as COVID-19 positivity rate rises above 30%

Those wanting a test kit said they came out to the Mecklenburg County distribution sites because they have had challenges getting a test.

“We get it. It’s been difficult to try to find that as a resource for testing,” one person told WBTV.

Mecklenburg County health officials are stepping in to relieve the pressure.

The county passed out 35,000 free COVID-19 test kits Saturday at Bojangles Coliseum and Phillip O. Berry in west Charlotte.

Additionally, 20,000 medical-grade masks were also given away at those sites on Saturday.

Related: Hours-long lines show demand for COVID-19 testing

The test-kit distribution drew thousands from in and outside Mecklenburg County.

“Mecklenburg sits in the middle of a region and so we do have a lot of residents in other counties who are coming in to access Mecklenburg’s resources that may not be as accessible in their own communities,” said Mecklenburg Health Director Dr. Raynard Washington. “So that puts an additional strain on the resources we have available here.”

“I mean, great news from the county is that they have these rapid tests and are going to be able to distribute them,” said Dr. Sidney Fletcher, Novant Health Chief Clinical Officer.

Down the line, Mecklenburg County hopes to open new testing sites. They also hope to get more shipments of take-home tests by next week, although at-home positive tests won’t be included in county data.

“They are not counted in our total counts for COVID-19 cases,” Dr. Washington said. “However, they’re very useful tools for surveillance for people to know whether or not they have an active COVID infection.”

So, in reality, we could be looking at thousands more COVID-19 cases than we realize.

Another option for you is StarMed is relocating and opening up a new testing site at the Archdale Station on Monday.

Find a free testing site near you by visiting the NC DHHS Find My Testing Place page or using the MCPH COVID-19 Testing and Vaccination Sites map.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.