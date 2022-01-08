NC DHHS Flu
Wilson police officer carried back home after dying in line of duty from a medical condition, officials say

Wilson police Captain Reggie Smith
Wilson police Captain Reggie Smith(Wilson Police Department)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 12:13 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The law enforcement community is honoring one of their own Saturday with a procession after officials say a Wilson police captain died in the line of duty from a medical condition.

The Wilson Police Department said on Facebook Smith was brought back to Wilson from Vidant Medical Center on Saturday.

Several agencies showed their support, including the Red Oak Community Rural Fire Department, who brought trucks to the bridge over the US 264 overpass at MM 73 and left their lights flashing as Smith’s body passed in a procession.

Officials say Smith, a longtime police officer and mentor died in the line of duty from a medical condition.

“Captain Smith was an integral part of the Wilson Police Athletic League, most recently serving as president. Captain Smith served as a mentor and friend to countless Wilson youth.”

Wilson Police Department

According to police, Smith was with the department for nearly 23 years. He started out as a patrol officer, and progressed through the ranks and was promoted to captain in 2018.

