What’s the problem? Mint Hill residents frustrated by lack of mail delivery

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Is your mail running late?

Several people in Mint Hill say theirs is, from letters, bills, and even paychecks, not being delivered on time.

The United States Postal Service told WBTV there are not enough people to deliver the mail. They say there’s an employee shortage and they’re struggling to keep up.

Residents are feeling frustrated.

That’s because their mailboxes are empty.

“I haven’t gotten any of my bills,” a Mint Hill resident said.

Some received their mail on Friday.

“I just picked up my mail,” a Mint Hill resident said. “I was grateful to get it.”

But it was the first day in a week many residents said their letters, bills and paychecks.

“We all have important things that we need, checks in the mail, things like that,” said Lee Anzaldi.

It’s not just that they aren’t receiving mail.

Nothing is leaving their mailboxes and, nothing new is coming.

“I put the mail out to be picked up and nobody picked it up,” Anzaldi said. “It’s been very frustrating because we haven’t had any communication at all from the post office as to why we weren’t getting our mail.”

But the U.S. Postal Service tells WBTV this is an ongoing, nationwide problem.

It doesn’t have enough staff to deliver mail because of COVID-19.

Here in North Carolina. USPS says it has 82 positions to fill as teams work overtime to meet demand.

“We’re supposed to be able to depend on the mail, rain, sleet or snow,” Anzaldi said.

Residents may need to add patience to their new year’s resolutions.

USPS says it’s actively trying to hire more people in North Carolina and its teams are working overtime to make sure everyone gets their mail.

