NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

What’s the problem? Mint Hill residents frustrated by lack of mail delivery

The United States Postal Service told WBTV there are not enough people to deliver the mail
By Nikki Hauser
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 10:30 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Is your mail running late?

Several people in Mint Hill say theirs is, from letters, bills, and even paychecks, not being delivered on time.

The United States Postal Service told WBTV there are not enough people to deliver the mail. They say there’s an employee shortage and they’re struggling to keep up.

Residents are feeling frustrated.

That’s because their mailboxes are empty.

“I haven’t gotten any of my bills,” a Mint Hill resident said.

Some received their mail on Friday.

“I just picked up my mail,” a Mint Hill resident said. “I was grateful to get it.”

But it was the first day in a week many residents said their letters, bills and paychecks.

“We all have important things that we need, checks in the mail, things like that,” said Lee Anzaldi.

It’s not just that they aren’t receiving mail.

Nothing is leaving their mailboxes and, nothing new is coming.

“I put the mail out to be picked up and nobody picked it up,” Anzaldi said. “It’s been very frustrating because we haven’t had any communication at all from the post office as to why we weren’t getting our mail.”

But the U.S. Postal Service tells WBTV this is an ongoing, nationwide problem.

It doesn’t have enough staff to deliver mail because of COVID-19.

Here in North Carolina. USPS says it has 82 positions to fill as teams work overtime to meet demand.

“We’re supposed to be able to depend on the mail, rain, sleet or snow,” Anzaldi said.

Residents may need to add patience to their new year’s resolutions.

USPS says it’s actively trying to hire more people in North Carolina and its teams are working overtime to make sure everyone gets their mail.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Contractor
NC licensing board to conduct criminal background checks after WBTV investigates contractors taking money, leaving work unfinished
Brent Bockes
Missing 3-year-old NC girl found safe in TN after mother found killed; father charged with murder
Tony Sanders II
Charlotte man shot by homeowner after breaking into Union County home, authorities say
Tyler Shelton Perry and Amber Nichole Gale were both arrested an d charged as the child...
Man, woman arrested as baby recovers in hospital from suspected fentanyl overdose in Monroe
Trooper John Horton was a 15-year Highway Patrol veteran.
Funeral services took place Friday for fallen N.C. trooper John Horton

Latest News

What’s the problem? Mint Hill residents frustrated by lack of mail delivery
What’s the problem? Mint Hill residents frustrated by lack of mail delivery
Residents displaced after fire at Pineville apartment complex
Residents displaced after fire at Pineville apartment complex
Residents displaced after fire at Pineville apartment complex
Residents displaced after fire at Pineville apartment complex
Beaufort Republican Tom Davis has been fighting for medical marijuana legislation in South...
Is this the year medical marijuana gets legalized in SC? The bill’s GOP sponsor believes so