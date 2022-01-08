NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Two injured, expected to be OK after broken hydrant sprays guests at Beech Mountain

The accident happened Friday evening
Beech Mountain
Beech Mountain(Steve Ohnesorge/WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 9:07 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANNER ELK, N.C. (WBTV) - Two skiers were taken to an area hospital Friday evening after a hydrant was damaged and sprayed over guests on a ski lift at Beech Mountain Resort.

Beech Mountain Resort Management told WBTV a guest skied into the hydrant while snowmaking operations were underway. A chair with other guests was above the hydrant at the time of the accident, causing those passengers to get wet.

“Our operations and safety team worked diligently to unload the lift and drain the system safely,” resort management said in a prepared statement.

Two people were taken to an area hospital by Avery County EMS and are expected to be OK. The person who skied into the hydrant was not injured.

Operations the next day were not impacted.

Below is the full statement from Beech Mountain Resort Management:

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Contractor
NC licensing board to conduct criminal background checks after WBTV investigates contractors taking money, leaving work unfinished
‘Blew me away’: Struggling Appalachian State college student gets a $1,300 tip on first day as...
‘Blew me away’: Struggling Appalachian State college student gets a $1,300 tip on first day as a waitress
Deputy Clayton Osteen and Deputy Victoria Pacheco took their own lives.
Florida deputies take their own lives, leave behind 1-month-old son
Trooper John Horton was a 15-year Highway Patrol veteran.
Funeral services took place Friday for fallen N.C. trooper John Horton
Tyler Shelton Perry and Amber Nichole Gale were both arrested an d charged as the child...
Man, woman arrested as baby recovers in hospital from suspected fentanyl overdose in Monroe

Latest News

Product Test: Rachel and Caroline test the Oil Absorbing Face Roller
Registration open for the 24,000 mile Challenge by the 24 Foundation
Product Test: Oil Absorbing Face Roller
Product Test: Rachel and Caroline test the Oil Absorbing Face Roller
Registration open for the 24,000 Mile Challenge
Registration open for the 24,000 mile Challenge by the 24 Foundation
Chef Ernie is making shakshuka for a healthier 2022 breakfast
Chef Ernie is making shakshuka for a healthier 2022 breakfast