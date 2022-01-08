NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

School bus service suspended due to driver COVID-19 cases

Local government leaders have agreed to give free rides on Greensboro and High Point city buses to students who show their student ID
school bus generic
school bus generic(WRDW)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 3:52 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) - High school students in two North Carolina cities won’t be able to ride school buses for at least two weeks because a large number of drivers are temporarily out of work after testing positive for COVID-19.

The News & Record of Greensboro reports that Guilford County Schools said Friday that 76 of the district’s drivers are out of work with the virus.

Superintendent Sharon Contreras said those absences come on top of the district’s pre-existing driver shortage.

Contreras said local government leaders have agreed to give free rides on Greensboro and High Point city buses to students who show their student ID.

Parents are also being asked to take their children to school if possible.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘Blew me away’: Struggling Appalachian State college student gets a $1,300 tip on first day as...
‘Blew me away’: Struggling Appalachian State college student gets a $1,300 tip on first day as a waitress
Deputy Clayton Osteen and Deputy Victoria Pacheco took their own lives.
Florida deputies take their own lives, leave behind 1-month-old son
Text messages show fractured relationship of Charlotte’s top leaders after removal of homeless residents of ‘Tent City’
Contractor
NC licensing board to conduct criminal background checks after WBTV investigates contractors taking money, leaving work unfinished
Tyler Shelton Perry and Amber Nichole Gale were both arrested an d charged as the child...
Man, woman arrested as baby recovers in hospital from suspected fentanyl overdose in Monroe

Latest News

Irish singer Sinead O’Connor’s 17-year-old son found dead
FILE - This image provided by Jeopardy Productions, Inc. shows game show champion Amy Schneider...
Amy Schneider becomes first woman to win more than $1 million on “Jeopardy!”
Hydrant bursts at Beech Mountain Resort
Hydrant bursts at Beech Mountain Resort, two injured
Many students, of all ages, went to Hospital Hill after completing their school work for...
Experts say winter weather can be beneficial to health