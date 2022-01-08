Residents displaced after fire at Pineville apartment complex

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Several residents have been displaced after a fire broke out at a Pineville apartment complex Friday evening.

Pineville police said officers are at the apartment on Meadow Creek Lane helping Pineville firefighters and displaced residents.

Police said there were no reported injuries and a dog was rescued.

It is unknown what started the fire or how many apartment units were affected.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.