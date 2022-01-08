NC DHHS Flu
Residents displaced after fire at Pineville apartment complex

Police said there were no reported injuries and a dog was rescued
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 9:54 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Several residents have been displaced after a fire broke out at a Pineville apartment complex Friday evening.

Pineville police said officers are at the apartment on Meadow Creek Lane helping Pineville firefighters and displaced residents.

Police said there were no reported injuries and a dog was rescued.

It is unknown what started the fire or how many apartment units were affected.

