NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

N.C. career coach sentenced to prison for stealing federal funds

Dena J. King, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of North Carolina, says in a news release that 39-year-old Jessica Anne Miller of Hickory was sentenced Thursday on a wire fraud charge
Delta Junction man pleads guilty to federal charges
Delta Junction man pleads guilty to federal charges(KTVF)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 5:08 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A North Carolina career coach has received a two-year prison sentence after her conviction for stealing $68,000 from a federally funded workforce development program and using it for herself.

Dena J. King, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of North Carolina, says in a news release that 39-year-old Jessica Anne Miller of Hickory was sentenced Thursday on a wire fraud charge.

According to court documents, Miller worked as a career coach for a group contracted by a nonprofit association of local governments.

Miller previously admitted in court that she engaged in a scheme to divert funds to herself by creating fraudulent documents, falsifying signatures, and making false and misleading statements to people who were supposed to get the money.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘Blew me away’: Struggling Appalachian State college student gets a $1,300 tip on first day as...
‘Blew me away’: Struggling Appalachian State college student gets a $1,300 tip on first day as a waitress
Deputy Clayton Osteen and Deputy Victoria Pacheco took their own lives.
Florida deputies take their own lives, leave behind 1-month-old son
Text messages show fractured relationship of Charlotte’s top leaders after removal of homeless residents of ‘Tent City’
Contractor
NC licensing board to conduct criminal background checks after WBTV investigates contractors taking money, leaving work unfinished
Tyler Shelton Perry and Amber Nichole Gale were both arrested an d charged as the child...
Man, woman arrested as baby recovers in hospital from suspected fentanyl overdose in Monroe

Latest News

Irish singer Sinead O’Connor’s 17-year-old son found dead
school bus generic
School bus service suspended due to driver COVID-19 cases
FILE - This image provided by Jeopardy Productions, Inc. shows game show champion Amy Schneider...
Amy Schneider becomes first woman to win more than $1 million on “Jeopardy!”
Keldrick J. “K.K.” Magee and Kim S. Lodge were charged with rape and kidnapping of a missing...
Two charged with rape, kidnapping of missing Mississippi toddler