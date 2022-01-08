Late run pushes ‘Cats by Rhode Island for 11th straight win

Press release provided by Davidson Athletics

DAVIDSON, N.C. – After trailing for much of the second half, Davidson closed on a 17-6 run to get by Rhode Island, 72-68, extending its winning streak to 11 straight Saturday afternoon inside John M. Belk Arena.

On its longest streak since 2013-14, its final season in the Southern Conference, Davidson improves to 12-2 overall and 2-0 in league play.

Foster Loyer paced four Wildcats in double figures with 19 points, including an 11-of-12 effort at the line to go with 5 assists. Luka Brajkovic added 17 points and 8 rebounds, while Hyunjung Lee had 16 points and Michael Jones scored 10.

Rhode Island (9-4, 0-1), which made 12 of its first 16 attempts in the second half, matched its largest lead when Malik Martin got a steal and run out to make it 62-55 with 6:48 to play. Loyer drilled a trey at the other end for Davidson sparking a 10-3 stretch to tie the score at 65-65.

The two teams traded the lead over the next three minutes and the Wildcats went in front for good on a Jones layup with 44 ticks remaining. Loyer connected on 3-of-4 free throws in the closing seconds following a Rhode Island personal foul and technical to put the game away.

Makhel Mitchell led the way for the Rams with 19 points.

The Wildcats, who entered second nationally in 3-point field-goal percentage, finished just 6-of-24 from deep but made 18 of their 23 attempts from the charity stripe.

The opening half featured multiple spurts from both teams including a 10-0 run by the ‘Cats to go up 24-19. After the Rams responded with eight unanswered of their own, the Wildcats scored five straight before going into the half deadlocked at 35-35.

In all, this afternoon’s Atlantic 10 clash consisted of 14 lead changes and 11 ties. Both teams finished with 27 rebounds.

Up Next

Davidson will conclude its brief homestand Tuesday when Massachusetts visits Belk Arena for a 7 p.m. contest.

