Irish singer Sinead O'Connor's 17-year-old son found dead

Police said the missing person case was closed after a body was found Friday in the eastern coastal town of Bray, about 12 miles south of Dublin
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 4:44 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LONDON (AP) - Irish singer-songwriter Sinead O’Connor’s 17-year-old son has been found dead in Ireland after his mother notified authorities that he had gone missing.

Police said the missing person case was closed after a body was found Friday in the eastern coastal town of Bray, about 12 miles south of Dublin.

O’Connor posted on Twitter that her son, Shane, “decided to end his earthly struggle today and is now with God. May he rest in peace and may no one follow his example.”

Earlier, she had appealed to her son on social media not to harm himself.

Shane was one of O’Connor’s four children. His father was Irish musician Donal Lunny.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

