Hall, Dawes lift Clemson past NC State 70-65

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 6:15 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — PJ Hall scored 20 points, Nick Honor made four free throws in the last 10 seconds and Clemson used a late surge to edge North Carolina State 70-65.

Al-Amir Dawes added 16 points and was in the middle of the game-winning run for the Tigers.

Dawes hit a jumper with 6:04 remaining to put Clemson up 57-53. Alex Hemenway made good on three free throws at 4:56 and Chase Hunter closed the 7-0 surge with a bucket with 31/2 minutes to play.

The 62-54 lead was the largest of the game for the Tigers.

Dereon Seabron scored 27 points for N.C. State.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

