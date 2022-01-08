First Alert with more rain Sunday afternoon/evening

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Temperatures will be going up tonight. Rain will be coming down tomorrow.

Not as cold tonight

Rain arrives Sunday afternoon/ evening

Another cool week ahead

First Alert for Sunday afternoon/ evening (WBTV)

Today was beautiful but chilly.

Highs never made it past the low 40s. Temperatures will fall through around midnight.

That’s when we will reach our overnight low temperature (around freezing).

After that, temperatures will start to go up and clouds will start to move in.

I won’t promise it will be warm, but we should make it back to the mid-30s by morning. That will be about 10 degrees warmer than it was this morning.

We will get off to a cloudy start on Sunday.

Other than a stray shower, there should be no problems early on. If you have any Christmas decorations you want to take down this weekend, I would suggest taking care of them earlier in the day, rather than later.

Your luck will run out in the mountains by mid to late afternoon as showers begin to arrive. The rain will move east from there.

The evening will be the wettest time for most of the WBTV viewing area.

While there could be a light wintry mix in the mountains as the precipitation is moving out, this doesn’t look to be a major winter event. Temperatures will make it to the mid 50s in the afternoon.

That batch of rain will move out overnight and leave us alone for the morning commute on Monday. We will start the day in the upper 30s and reach the low 50s in the afternoon. The skies will be mainly sunny.

It will be cooler on Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs will be in the low to mid-40s after starting the day in the 20s.

We will climb back to the mid 50s for the rest of the week.

Meteorologist Leigh Brock

