First Alert for Sunday as rain returns to the forecast

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Our weekend is starting off cold and dry, but will wrap up with rain leading into the upcoming work week.

Cold sunshine Saturday

First Alert: Rain turns likely Sunday

Near to below-average work week ahead

Temperatures in the mountains are starting off in the teens in the mountains and 20s everywhere else. Be sure to bundle up before heading to those outdoor plans! Especially as, despite the sunshine, highs will only reach the 30s and 40s this afternoon. High pressure will keep us dry for the first half of the weekend, but an approaching cold front will usher rain back into the forecast by Sunday afternoon.

First Alert: Rain will increase in coverage from west to east tomorrow afternoon, bringing the likelihood of rain to the Charlotte area around dinner time.

Rain outlook (First Alert Weather)

Although a brief changeover to wintry precipitation is possible, our winter and severe weather concerns are very low with this cold front.

Although temperatures will still be able to reach the low 50s on Monday, colder than normal temperatures return to the area Tuesday and Wednesday. A mainly dry work week is ahead!

7 day forecast (First Alert Weather)

Have a great weekend!

- Rachel Coulter

