NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Conway woman sentenced to 1 year in DUI crash that killed 9-year-old daughter

Catilia Chestnut
Catilia Chestnut(Georgetown County Detention Center)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 7:10 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A woman will serve one year in prison in connection to a DUI crash that killed her daughter.

According to public records, 35-year-old Catilia Chesnut was sentenced earlier this week after pleading guilty to felony DUI resulting in death.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol said Chestnut was driving a Chevrolet van on Old Pee Dee Road in Georgetown County when it ran off the road and overturned on Nov. 25, 2018.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

Her 9-year-old daughter, Camari Chestnut, was not wearing a seatbelt and was killed as a result of the crash. She attended Conway Elementary School.

Online records show Catilia Chesnut was booked into the Georgetown County Detention Center Thursday evening.

A judge also ordered her to undergo grief counseling.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Contractor
NC licensing board to conduct criminal background checks after WBTV investigates contractors taking money, leaving work unfinished
Brent Bockes
Missing 3-year-old NC girl found safe in TN after mother found killed; father charged with murder
Tony Sanders II
Charlotte man shot by homeowner after breaking into Union County home, authorities say
Tyler Shelton Perry and Amber Nichole Gale were both arrested an d charged as the child...
Man, woman arrested as baby recovers in hospital from suspected fentanyl overdose in Monroe
Trooper John Horton was a 15-year Highway Patrol veteran.
Funeral services took place Friday for fallen N.C. trooper John Horton

Latest News

According to a spokesperson with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, a fight broke out between two...
Woman approaches school bus with gun after fight between two students in Charlotte, officials say
Federal agents say Virginia Spencer can be seen in the below screenshots from this video...
Judge scolds NC woman for bringing son to US Capitol riot, then sentences her to prison
Eyzaah Cornelius Ward
Arrest made in homicide outside Charlotte apartment complex
The robbery happened at the Spee-Dee Mart on Park Avenue in Salisbury.
Armed robbery, shot fired at convenience store
Mega Mommy Walk
2nd year of Mega Mommy March hopes to end senseless violence throughout Charlotte