Conway woman sentenced to 1 year in DUI crash that killed 9-year-old daughter

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A woman will serve one year in prison in connection to a DUI crash that killed her daughter.

According to public records, 35-year-old Catilia Chesnut was sentenced earlier this week after pleading guilty to felony DUI resulting in death.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol said Chestnut was driving a Chevrolet van on Old Pee Dee Road in Georgetown County when it ran off the road and overturned on Nov. 25, 2018.

Her 9-year-old daughter, Camari Chestnut, was not wearing a seatbelt and was killed as a result of the crash. She attended Conway Elementary School.

Online records show Catilia Chesnut was booked into the Georgetown County Detention Center Thursday evening.

A judge also ordered her to undergo grief counseling.

