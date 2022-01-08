NC DHHS Flu
Cold and sunny Saturday but rain returns Sunday

It will be a cold wake-up and it never really warms up after that
By Leigh Brock
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 7:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Tonight will be a cold one!

The mountains will fall to the low teens. The rest of us will drop to the low 20s!

Here’s what we are tracking:

  • COLD start
  • Cool but dry Saturday
  • Rain arrives Sunday

For the most up-to-the-minute updates, download the WBTV Weather App.

The cold air we had today will stick around through tomorrow.

It will be a cold wake-up and it never really warms up after that.

Highs will be in the mid 40s. It will be clear and dry though.

Sunday will bring more clouds and milder temperatures.

We will start the day dry, but showers will move into the mountains in the afternoon and the evening farther east. Thankfully, highs will reach the mid 50s so we will be looking at an all-rain event this time. Some places could pick up 1/2 - 1″ of rain.

The week ahead will be dry. Highs will be in the low 50s on Monday.

We’ll scale back to the mid 40s on Tuesday and Wednesday. Then we return to the upper 50s on Thursday and Friday.

Make it a great weekend!

Meteorologist Leigh Brock

