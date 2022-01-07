Woman approaches school bus with gun after fight between two students in Charlotte, officials say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - School officials say a woman approached a school bus with a gun after a fight between two students in Charlotte Thursday afternoon.

According to a spokesperson with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, a fight broke out between two students as the bus reached their stop.

Officials say a woman approached the bus and was prevented from boarding.

A short time later, officials say the woman came back with a gun.

Charlotte police were called and officers arrived to investigate.

School district officials say no student nor the bus driver were injured in this situation. School officials did not provide any other details.

