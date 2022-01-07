What’s the right childcare option for you? One family and a nanny speak from experience.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Whether it’s daycare, a nanny or a babysitter - choosing the childcare that’s best for you is hard on a good day, but the pandemic has made the decision that much harder.

WBTV is on your side, helping start the decision-making process. We spoke to a family who has experienced the full spectrum of childcare in the last few years.

Jessica McCormick has two children, a career and a working husband - her day is planned down to the minute.

So last year when her daycare had multiple closures - often for weeks at a time - she needed to explore other options

“The closures when someone was exposed to a covid case were absolutely crippling for us,” McCormick said.

The McCormicks decided a nanny might be more reliable. And while it was, Jessica says her biggest piece of advice - still have a backup plan.

“It’s important for parents and especially parents of young children for the first time to know that there is going to be times they are without care,” McCormick said.

And if you’re opting for a nanny to close your circle, have a candid conversation with them about your health expectations and what their expectations are for you.

“She had every right as a caregiver coming into our home to question how are we taking care of ourselves, how are we protecting our families,” McCormick said.

Owner of Charlotte’s Best Nanny Agency, Emily Miller says knowing how much child care you need is also something to consider.

Demand for a nanny is high right now, so it’s rare to find someone able to work part-time.

“We’re only doing placements for families who need 30 hours or more right now just because the staffing and candidate pool is just so low for part-time right now,” Miller said.

Demand has also driven prices up. Right now a nanny will cost you anywhere from $19-$25 an hour, according to Charlotte’s Best Nanny Agency.

Meanwhile, the National Treasury Department says families are spending an average of $10,000 a year for a single child in daycare.

That’s several thousand more than the average in-state UNC student pays a year in tuition.

