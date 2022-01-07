NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

South Carolina ranks 4th highest in nation for pedestrian deaths

South Carolina is one of the deadliest states in the nation for pedestrian deaths, and some...
South Carolina is one of the deadliest states in the nation for pedestrian deaths, and some Lowcountry residents say it’s no surprise.(Live 5 News)
By Cameron Bopp
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 6:39 PM EST|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina is one of the deadliest states in the nation for pedestrian deaths, and some Lowcountry residents say it’s no surprise.

“The only surprising thing to probably just the general public would be that we aren’t number one,” says Katie Zimmerman, who advocates for pedestrian and cyclist safety with the non-profit called Charleston Moves.

The data comes from a new report from Car Insurance Comparison, which analyzed data from the U.S. Census and  the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and ranked South Carolina as the fourth most deadly state in the country.

The statistics from those two groups show that South Carolina’s pedestrian death rate is 60% higher than the national average. The report focuses on how these statistics affect drivers and car insurance- how hitting a person can raise your premium.

Zimmerman with Charleston Moves says the problem is about more than just saving a dime - it comes down to design.

“Maybe it’s helpful for people to know that if they hit and kill someone, they’re insurance premiums might go up,” Zimmerman says. “But our roadways and bridges are not designed with human beings in mind. They have traditionally been designed over the past several decades to accommodate motorized vehicles moving as quickly as possible.”

The report and Charleston Moves say these pedestrian deaths are also disproportionately affecting communities of color and the elderly. You can find that full report here.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘Blew me away’: Struggling Appalachian State college student gets a $1,300 tip on first day as...
‘Blew me away’: Struggling Appalachian State college student gets a $1,300 tip on first day as a waitress
Deputy Clayton Osteen and Deputy Victoria Pacheco took their own lives.
Florida deputies take their own lives, leave behind 1-month-old son
Contractor
NC licensing board to conduct criminal background checks after WBTV investigates contractors taking money, leaving work unfinished
During the past week, an average of 32 percent of individuals who were tested in Mecklenburg...
Mecklenburg County to distribute at-home test kits as COVID-19 positivity rate rises above 30%
Text messages show fractured relationship of Charlotte’s top leaders after removal of homeless residents of ‘Tent City’

Latest News

Hydrant bursts at Beech Mountain Resort
Hydrant bursts at Beech Mountain Resort, two injured
Many students, of all ages, went to Hospital Hill after completing their school work for...
Experts say winter weather can be beneficial to health
Product Test: Rachel and Caroline test the Oil Absorbing Face Roller
Registration open for the 24,000 mile Challenge by the 24 Foundation
Product Test: Oil Absorbing Face Roller
Product Test: Rachel and Caroline test the Oil Absorbing Face Roller
Registration open for the 24,000 Mile Challenge
Registration open for the 24,000 mile Challenge by the 24 Foundation