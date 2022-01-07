NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Olympic figure skater Michelle Kwan announces birth of first child

Olympic figure skater Michelle Kwan announced the birth of her first child on Instagram.
Olympic figure skater Michelle Kwan announced the birth of her first child on Instagram.(michellewkwan/Instagram via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 2:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Former Olympic figure skater Michelle Kwan has welcomed her first child.

The retired sports star announced the birth of her daughter Kalista Belle Kwan in a post on Instagram Wednesday night.

She called it a challenging journey to motherhood, adding that she’s glad she never gave up.

The 41-year-old former champion also shared a time-lapse video that captured the growth of her bump through her pregnancy.

She concluded the post by sending her support to women who are still trying to conceive, saying “you’re not alone on this path and I’m pulling for you.”

Kwan is one of the most decorated figure skaters in US history, winning more than 40 championships.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brent Bockes
Missing 3-year-old NC girl found safe in TN after mother found killed; father charged with murder
Contractor
NC licensing board to conduct criminal background checks after WBTV investigates contractors taking money, leaving work unfinished
Tony Sanders II
Charlotte man shot by homeowner after breaking into Union County home, authorities say
Tyler Shelton Perry and Amber Nichole Gale were both arrested an d charged as the child...
Man, woman arrested as baby recovers in hospital from suspected fentanyl overdose in Monroe
The Sharks led 29-0 after one quarter, 56-0 at halftime and 80-0 after three quarters.
School apologizes for 92-4 win in girls’ hoops, coach suspended

Latest News

A Georgia jury in November found father and son Greg and Travis McMichael and their neighbor,...
Ahmaud Arbery killers get life in prison; no parole for father, son
METALmorphisis in Charlotte
Here are 3 things to do around Charlotte this weekend
Mom who took her child into Capitol during riot gets prison
A girl kicks at snow in New York's Times Square, Friday, Jan. 7, 2022. A winter storm that has...
Winter storm snarls travel, gives some schools the day off
Police said the student fought with the man and was able to break free as the school bus arrived.
Man accused of trying to abduct a 9-year-old girl from Pa. school bus stop