Mom who took her child into Capitol during riot gets prison

Federal agents say Virginia Spencer can be seen in the below screenshots from this video wearing a patterned toboggan, black facemask, and a dark colored hoodie.(FBI)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 3:53 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
A North Carolina woman who brought her 14-year-old son into the U.S. Capitol during last year’s riot has been sentenced to three months imprisonment.

During Friday’s sentencing hearing, U.S. District Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly said she finds it difficult to comprehend why Virginia Marie Spencer and her husband took their child into the building during a violent insurrection.

Spencer’s husband also was arrested.

FBI makes first federal arrest in North Carolina related to U.S. Capitol insurrection

He’s pleaded not guilty to riot-related charges.

Related: N.C. woman turns self over to FBI for alleged role in U.S. Capitol riot a month after husband’s arrest

Prosecutors say the Spencers joined other rioters who overwhelmed a line of police officers, invaded House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office suite and demanded entry to the House chamber.

