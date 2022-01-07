MOM: Deputy critically injured in crash “making remarkable progress”

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The mother of a Bertie County deputy who was critically injured in a crash said her son is making remarkable progress.

Deputy Colter Lipscomb’s cruiser hydroplaned in rainy weather on U.S. 13 outside of Windsor just before noon Wednesday.

Lipscomb was rushed to Vidant Medical Center where he’s undergone multiple surgeries.

“He has opened his eyes a few times overnight and responded to my voice. He did so by a slight head nod. At one point this morning he gave the doctor a thumbs up,” Netta Lipscomb told WITN.

Lipscomb said her son Friday morning was sedated and on a ventilator. She said he has undergone two operations. The first was to repair his abdomen and chest injuries, while on Thursday he had surgery to repair femur, hip, and pelvic fractures.

His mother said he is closely being monitored for his brain injury, though there is no severe swelling right now.

An EastCare ambulance came upon the crash shortly after it happened and Lipscomb said it took nearly an hour for her son to be freed from the wreckage.

“This early intervention at the accident scene, getting to the trauma center and into surgery and, mostly God, is what saved his life. I am in awe of this miracle.”

She said her son is expected to recover after extensive rehabilitation.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.