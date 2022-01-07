MOM: Deputy critically injured in crash “making remarkable progress”

NC DHHS Flu
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 12:19 PM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The mother of a Bertie County deputy who was critically injured in a crash said her son is making remarkable progress.

Deputy Colter Lipscomb’s cruiser hydroplaned in rainy weather on U.S. 13 outside of Windsor just before noon Wednesday.

Lipscomb was rushed to Vidant Medical Center where he’s undergone multiple surgeries.

“He has opened his eyes a few times overnight and responded to my voice. He did so by a slight head nod. At one point this morning he gave the doctor a thumbs up,” Netta Lipscomb told WITN.

Lipscomb said her son Friday morning was sedated and on a ventilator. She said he has undergone two operations. The first was to repair his abdomen and chest injuries, while on Thursday he had surgery to repair femur, hip, and pelvic fractures.

His mother said he is closely being monitored for his brain injury, though there is no severe swelling right now.

An EastCare ambulance came upon the crash shortly after it happened and Lipscomb said it took nearly an hour for her son to be freed from the wreckage.

She said her son is expected to recover after extensive rehabilitation.

