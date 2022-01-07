Mecklenburg leaders speaking Friday as COVID-19 positivity rate rises above 30%

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Mecklenburg leaders are speaking Friday as the COVID-19 positivity rate has increased above 30% for residents in the county.

During the past week, an average of 32 percent of individuals who were tested in Mecklenburg County were positive for COVID-19.

As of Friday morning, there were 198,698 cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) with 1,326 deaths due to COVID-19 reported among Mecklenburg County residents.

Mecklenburg County Health Director Dr. Raynard Washington, Novant Health Chief Clinical Officer Dr. Sid Fletcher, Atrium Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Jim Hunter and StarMed Healthcare President/CEO Dr. Michael Estramonte are speaking Friday at 2 p.m. about the county’s status.

During the past week, an average of 2,315 laboratory-confirmed infections per day were reported compared to the 14-day average of 1,781 confirmed infections. This represents an increase over the last 14 days.

During the past week, an average of 374 individuals with laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 infections were hospitalized at acute care facilities in Mecklenburg County. This represents an increasing trend over the last 14 days.

With the rapid spread of the Omicron variant due to travel and the recent holidays, COVID-19 testing sites in Mecklenburg County and statewide are experiencing unprecedented demand.

Mecklenburg County officials say testing partners, including the health systems, have increased staffing and capacity at testing sites as much as possible, Public Health is making efforts to distribute rapid at-home test kits as more become available.

Public Health continues to encourage everyone to get vaccinated and boosted as soon as possible, stay home, and get tested if you are experiencing any COVID-19 symptoms, wear masks in indoor public settings, and avoid large indoor gatherings.

If you are unable to get tested, follow CDC guidance and quarantine if you might have been exposed and are unsure and isolate if you have exposed or are sick.

