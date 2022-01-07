Advertisement

Judge scolds NC woman for bringing son to US Capitol riot, then sentences her to prison

U.S. District Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly credited the mother with not being violent during her family’s 30-minute stay inside the Capitol.
By MICHAEL GORDON | The Charlotte Observer
Published: Jan. 7, 2022
(The Charlotte Observer) - On Friday, Virginia Spencer became the first North Carolina defendant in the violent attack on the U.S. Capitol to be sentenced.

Now the Pilot Mountain mother of five will be the first to spend time in prison.

N.C. woman turns self over to FBI for alleged role in U.S. Capitol riot a month after husband’s arrest

A year and a day after the unprecedented attack on the country’s democracy, a federal judge in Washington sentenced Spencer to three months in custody, three years’ probation and $500 in restitution.

Federal agents say Virginia Spencer can be seen in the below screenshots from this video...
Federal agents say Virginia Spencer can be seen in the below screenshots from this video wearing a patterned toboggan, black facemask, and a dark colored hoodie.(FBI)

U.S. District Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly credited Spencer with not being violent during her family’s 30-minute stay inside the Capitol. But she said Spencer’s mere presence gave support to hundreds of protesters who fought police, marauded through the building and left parts of the Capitol in ruins.

Kollar-Kotelly also questioned Spencer’s parenting decision to bring her 14-year-old son to the violence, which the judge called “a complete lack of judgment on your part.”

“This must have been a traumatic experience to witness,” Kollar-Kotelly said. “I sincerely hope he is alright.”

The hearing was held remotely due to the COVID-19 pandemic enveloping the country. On the phone lines, participants could hear someone sobbing as the hearing came to an end.

This is a developing story.

