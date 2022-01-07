Here are 3 things to do around Charlotte this weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - The Queen City and all of our surrounding areas are full of great things to do every weekend! Each week, we bring you the top 3 things to do to help you and your family plan ahead.

1. Check out a local sculpture

What? “METALmorphosis” is a big, moving sculpture in our area that’s worth the drive for the experience.

The display is one of four Charlotte treasures that our friends at Charlotte Is Creative shared with us this past week.

It’s a place that’s perfect for your family to check out and won’t cost you anything.

When? All weekend long

Where? Whitehall Corporate Center in Charlotte

2. Get some home renovation inspo

What? The Charlotte Build Remodel and Landscape Expo

Check out the show to get inspiration on kitchen and bathroom remodels, cool curb appeal changes you can make, and interior design ideas.

Cheryl Brayboy explored the exhibits live on QC Morning and has a preview of what you can expect.

When?

Friday, January 7, 12:00 PM - 7:00 PM

Saturday, January 8, 10:00 AM - 7:00 PM

Sunday, January 9, 11:00 AM - 5:00 PM

Where? Charlotte Convention Center

3. Reconnect with your partner over a date

What? Less of an event, but some helpful advice that could get you out to more events.

This week, QC Life talked with a couples therapist about how to overcome barriers we could put in the way of a regular date night.

She talked QC Life through some of those obstacles, excuses, and how to slide them out of the way to reconnect with our partners.

