First Alert Weather: Rain likely returning Sunday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The low-pressure system responsible for the mountain snow has moved east and much colder temperatures and feels-like temperatures have worked in.

Another blustery start Saturday morning

First Alert: Rain likely Sunday

Dry, cool work week ahead

After a snowy night, temperatures in the mountains dropped back into the teens and haven’t recovered much this afternoon. Feels like temperatures are even colder, still around 0 degrees in that area!

The rest of us will see highs in the 40s but feels like temperatures in the 30s today.

Weekend outlook (First Alert Weather)

Saturday will be similar, featuring lots of sunshine and cold temperatures. By Sunday, highs will rebound back into the mid-50s before our next cold front moves overhead.

A First Alert is in place for Sunday when we’re expecting our next round of widespread rainfall. Although it won’t be raining all day, rain chances will be likely from the afternoon hours through the overnight, increasing in coverage from west to east.

Futurecast (First Alert Weather)

Cold air will make a return to the forecast behind this front, taking us back down into the 20s Tuesday morning, only recovering to the 40s by Tuesday afternoon.

Stay warm and have a great weekend!

- Meteorologist Rachel Coulter

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.