First Alert: Light snow possible at times tonight in the mountains

By Rachel Coulter
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 7:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - BIG cool down on the way for Friday morning.

A fast-moving low-pressure system is bringing passing snow showers to the mountains & scattered showers to the rest of the area tonight.

  • Below-zero to low 20° wind chills Friday morning
  • Cold & dry Friday and Saturday
  • First Alert: Rain returns Sunday

A First Alert is in place for the mountains tonight where passing snow showers continue to impact the area... Although accumulating snowfall is still possible in the highest elevations (above 3,500ft.) and along the NC/TN state line, the speed, location, & amount of moisture associated with this system has lowered accumulation potential for most. The window for snow in the mountains and scattered showers elsewhere will close around midnight before MUCH colder temperatures work in.

7 Day Forecast
7 Day Forecast(WBTV)

A Wind Chill Advisory is in place for our mountain counties where gusty winds will allow for wind chills below-zero Friday morning. The rest of us will wake up to feels like temperatures in the teens & 20s, not recovering much into the afternoon hours. Friday and Saturday will be cold and dry with highs only in the low 40s.

Another First Alert is in place area-wide by Sunday as we track the likelihood of rain. Rain chances will pick up from west to east Sunday afternoon through the overnight hours, with a few lingering showers possible in the early morning hours of next Monday. Another shot of cold air will then return next Tuesday & Wednesday!

