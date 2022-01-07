Cold but sunny end to the week, rain to end the weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Wind Chill Advisory is in place for our mountain counties until noon today, where gusty winds will produce wind chills below zero this morning.

Sunshine and chilly breezes today

Frigid temperatures tonight

First Alert: Rain returns Sunday

The rest of us will wake up to feels like temperatures in the teens and 20s, not recovering much into the afternoon hours. Despite mostly sunny skies, afternoon readings will only make it back to the low to middle 40s.

FIRST ALERT: It won't be raining right from the get-go on Sunday around #CLT, but as the day wears on, rain will cross the @wbtv_news area from west to east. When it is is all over, 1/2 to 1 inch of rain seems likely. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/wyFc8l87bm — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) January 7, 2022

Clear, dry and bitter cold tonight. Lows will bottom out in the upper teens to lower 20s.

Tonight's low temperatures (First Alert Weather)

Saturday brings more sunshine with afternoon readings struggling to fight back to the mid to upper 40s.

Another First Alert is in place area-wide by Sunday as we track the likelihood of rain returning. Sunday will likely start dry for most, but rain chances will pick up from west to east Sunday afternoon through the overnight hours, with a few lingering showers possible in the early morning hours of next Monday.

The severe weather risk looks low, but when it’s all said and done, a half to one inch of rain seems likely area-wide.

Rainfall chance (First Alert Weather)

Another shot of cold air will then return next Tuesday and Wednesday with highs mainly in the 40s and lows going back down into the 20s.

Keep warm and have a great weekend!

- Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

