Arrest made in homicide outside Charlotte apartment complex

The homicide took place just days before Christmas
Eyzaah Cornelius Ward
Eyzaah Cornelius Ward(Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 9:56 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - An arrest has been made in the fatal shooting of a Charlotte man just days before Christmas.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police arrested Eyzaah Cornelius Ward, 21, for his involvement in the murder of Quantae Young, 19, on Dec. 20, 2021 outside of an apartment building at Gold Rush Boulevard.

Ward was arrested Jan. 6 in a cumulative effort between CMPD’s Violent Criminal Apprehension Team and the Gastonia Police Department.

He was charged with first-degree murder.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective.

The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or charlottecrimestoppers.com.

