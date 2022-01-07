NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Armed robbery, shot fired at convenience store

The robbery happened at the Spee-Dee Mart on Park Avenue in Salisbury.
The robbery happened at the Spee-Dee Mart on Park Avenue in Salisbury.(WBTV File)
By David Whisenant
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 9:33 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man robbing a convenience store in Salisbury fired a gun before running out the store. Police in Salisbury say no one was hurt.

The incident happened on Wednesday at approximately 6:15 p.m. at the Spee-Dee Mart in the 400 block of Park Avenue.

Police say a black man wearing all black clothes and brown boots walked into the store, waited for a customer to leave, then pointed a gun at the clerk and demanded money. The robber fired a shot in the store with the gun, but no one was hurt.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Salisbury Police at 704-638-5333, or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brent Bockes
Missing 3-year-old NC girl found safe in TN after mother found killed; father charged with murder
Tony Sanders II
Charlotte man shot by homeowner after breaking into Union County home, authorities say
Contractor
NC licensing board to conduct criminal background checks after WBTV investigates contractors taking money, leaving work unfinished
The Sharks led 29-0 after one quarter, 56-0 at halftime and 80-0 after three quarters.
School apologizes for 92-4 win in girls’ hoops, coach suspended
Tyler Shelton Perry and Amber Nichole Gale were both arrested an d charged as the child...
Man, woman arrested as baby recovers in hospital from suspected fentanyl overdose in Monroe

Latest News

Trooper John Horton was a 15-year Highway Patrol veteran.
Funeral services taking place Friday for fallen N.C. trooper John Horton
Eyzaah Cornelius Ward
Arrest made in homicide outside Charlotte apartment complex
The first Keith Wayne Cook Automotive Scholarship was awarded to Ashley Goodrich of Spencer.
Rowan-Cabarrus Community College presents Keith Wayne Cook Scholarship to automotive student, Ashley Goodrich
Bon Jovi is coming to Charlotte.
Bon Jovi performing in Charlotte this spring