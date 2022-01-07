Armed robbery, shot fired at convenience store

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man robbing a convenience store in Salisbury fired a gun before running out the store. Police in Salisbury say no one was hurt.

The incident happened on Wednesday at approximately 6:15 p.m. at the Spee-Dee Mart in the 400 block of Park Avenue.

Police say a black man wearing all black clothes and brown boots walked into the store, waited for a customer to leave, then pointed a gun at the clerk and demanded money. The robber fired a shot in the store with the gun, but no one was hurt.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Salisbury Police at 704-638-5333, or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245.

