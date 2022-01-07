NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Aqua encouraging N.C. customers to apply for water bill assistance

LIHWAP is a new, temporary emergency water and wastewater assistance program
Aqua
Aqua(Aqua)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 8:33 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Aqua North Carolina is promoting the rollout of the 2021 Low Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP) with the goal of helping families that are experiencing hardship with their water bills.

LIHWAP is a new, temporary emergency water and wastewater assistance program created by the federal government to assist low-income households with their drinking water and wastewater bills, particularly those who have experienced financial difficulties. Funding is available for use through Sept. 2023, or until funds run out.

North Carolina residents with income equal to or less than 150 percent of the poverty level with services that are disconnected, in jeopardy of disconnection or that have a current outstanding bill may qualify for LIHWAP benefits. Customers are encouraged to visit the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services’ website for detailed information on the program and eligibility requirements.

“Our mission is to provide North Carolina residents with safe and affordable access to drinking water and wastewater,” said Rita Black, Director of Community Assistance Programs at Essential Utilities. “Now more than ever, we recognize the importance of supporting families experiencing hardship with their water utility payments and we hope that anyone with limited income will take time to learn about LIHWAP, LIEAP and other locally available assistance programs.”

State households that currently receive Food and Nutrition Services (FNS), Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) or Work First services, or those that received Low-Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP) services between Oct. 1, 2020, and Sept. 30, 2021, are automatically eligible to receive LIHWAP benefits if their water services have been cut off or are in danger of being cut off.

All other eligible households can now apply for assistance at epass.nc.gov.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brent Bockes
Missing 3-year-old NC girl found safe in TN after mother found killed; father charged with murder
Tony Sanders II
Charlotte man shot by homeowner after breaking into Union County home, authorities say
Contractor
NC licensing board to conduct criminal background checks after WBTV investigates contractors taking money, leaving work unfinished
The Sharks led 29-0 after one quarter, 56-0 at halftime and 80-0 after three quarters.
School apologizes for 92-4 win in girls’ hoops, coach suspended
Tyler Shelton Perry and Amber Nichole Gale were both arrested an d charged as the child...
Man, woman arrested as baby recovers in hospital from suspected fentanyl overdose in Monroe

Latest News

As COVID numbers and hospitalizations once again surge, Iredell Health System, among other...
Iredell healthcare professionals ‘plead’ with public to get COVID-19 vaccines, booster
Choosing the childcare that's best for you is hard on a good day, but the pandemic has made the...
Nannies in high demand
Big weekend ahead for ski resorts
Big weekend ahead for ski resorts
Shon Hagwood, senior pastor at First Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church, announced Thursday...
West Charlotte church chooses to make services virtual, offers COVID-19 testing to community